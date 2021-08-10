Rofdcast 59 – Cocho

Marcos Gari aka Cocho, 20 years old, DJ producer from Buenos Aires. Oriented to the Deep House.

Influenced since childhood by melodic music such as Hans Zimmer, Gustavo Santaolalla, Sigur Ros, José González, among others.

In his mixes, he combines organic and ethnic sounds with harmonious melodies and a solid groove, seeking to take the listener deep within himself, meeting with feelings of nostalgia.

He has releases on labels such as Amulanga, Everything Will Be Ok, Songspire, Mirrors, and Seven Villas.

His tracks were supported by artists such as Lee Burridge, Tony Mcguinness, Gorje Hewek, Facundo Mohrr, Amonita, Modd, Robbie Akbal, Nacho Varela & Cruz Vittor, Nebula, Bross, among others.

