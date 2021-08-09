Robag Wruhme – No (Official Video)

Dearly beloved, we are gathered together to celebrate the long-awaited matrimony of the DJ and dancer. For many of us, the summer of 2021 appears to be the occasion we have waited for more than a year.

And who other than Robag Wruhme to commemorate the soundtrack to this once in a lifetime experience. He makes a return to KOMPAKT EXTRA’s seemingly endless series SPEICHER. But is it a follow up to his SPEICHER 115 of last year? That is a firm “No” though is preceded by a “Yes” so perhaps we should just leave it as a big maybe? It really has no matter in the end when the music is just perfect for THIS moment. Before you get overwhelmed with emotion, flip that record over and escape to the “Frontex Frappant”. Robag Wruhme provides his signature peak time dexterity, making a solid strike to protect the border between unity and redemption.

