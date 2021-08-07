Fusion 18 _ Räubexhöhle

Marcos Gari aka Cocho, 20 years old, DJ producer from Buenos Aires. Oriented to the Deep House. Influenced since childhood by melodic music such as Hans Zimmer, Gustavo Santaolalla, Sigur Ros, José González, among others. In his mixes, he combines organic and ethnic sounds with harmonious melodies and a solid groove, seeking to take the […]

Robag Wruhme – No (Official Video) Out now: https://ift.tt/3s6SZQz Dearly beloved, we are gathered together to celebrate the long-awaited matrimony of the DJ and dancer. For many of us, the summer of 2021 appears to be the occasion we have waited for more than a year. And who other than Robag Wruhme to commemorate the […]