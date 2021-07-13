PREMIERE : Roe Deers – Autobahn 2002

Playground Records is pleased to present “Swing Ride”, the 38th’s label reference by a dear friend of the house, the mighty Roe Deers. Almost two years after ‘Lazer in the Jungle’, his first vinyl release on our catalogue and with a bunch of hot releases on labels like Turbo Recordings and Futureboogie under his arm, the Lithuanian maverick is back with a brand new EP.

‘Swing Ride’ is a mysterious percussion song with crazy horns. It feels like the ‘Ship of Fools’ calling before setting sail, but It’s basically a club-ready track to be played in a proper dark and sweaty room.

‘Glass Around’ is a bit more raw, you might sense the expansive wave of a strong psychedelic punch. Finally, the third original track, ‘Autobahn 2002’, could work as a homage to the legendary German robots.

On the remix side, Multi Culti’s boss Thomas Von Party delivers a twisted narcotic version of ‘Swing Ride’, meanwhile Mexican geek ALF CHAMPION turns ‘Glass Around’ toward a dub-experimental mix

