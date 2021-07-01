Kamilo Sanclemente & Dabeat – Orbital (Original Mix)

Kamilo Sanclemente : @kamilosanclemente

‘Making their Plaisirs Sonores Records debut are production duo, Kamilo Sanclemente & Dabeat, with an incredible three track EP called Lonely Space. The Colombian pair have collaborated for quite some time signing tracks to number of labels like Replug and The Soundgarden.

Opening with a cosmic weapon, ‘Lonely Space’ develops into an epic deep progressive journey filled with beautiful synth melody, female vocal, fx and hypnotic pads. Elegant and hypnotic from the first bar to the last. Next up, ‘Orbital’ digs deep too. Opening with more low end grunt, melodic arps float lift the mood midway before deep warm pads float into earshot. Musically rich and utterly satisfying. Finally, Alex O’Rion concludes the EP with an exquisite remix of ‘Lonely Space’. Stronger and more intense, sonic fx and melodic patterns are balanced against the percussive bedrock leaving ample room for the main motifs to grow creating a sense of controlled peril. ’

Mastering by Rob Small

Release Date : June 27th, 2020

