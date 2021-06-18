Kollektiv Ost – Shanti (Original Mix)

Shanti originally comes from Sanskrit and means calm or peace. The two guys from Kollektiv Ost find this peace and quiet at the lakes and in the forests in their home in the Mecklenburg Lake District. This calm inspires her to tracks, which even the deeply calm native Mecklenburgers disenchant a benevolent smile, nod their heads and get their legs swinging. Exactly 10 years after the only vinyl release, shanti now appears in full glory on their own label.

Stream or buy here: https://ift.tt/3vHvde1

