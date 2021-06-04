Kenneth Bager – Copenhagen 2021, Vol. 1 (Full Comp) – 0244

Kenneth Bager has compiled the first Copenhagen 2021 compilation this year, featuring exclusive tracks from Laudness, Willie Graff, Darren Eboli.
The compilation is available in all digital stores: https://ift.tt/3g8VbBx
Connect with Music For Dreams
Spotify: https://ift.tt/3fcviSl
FB : https://ift.tt/3v7HoSc
SC : https://ift.tt/3bK677o
YT :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8HNI0C0QGdOoHWrTqhVWA
IG : https://ift.tt/3hNxPnt
TW : https://twitter.com/musicfordreams
BC : https://ift.tt/2thL1WL
Home : https://ift.tt/3oCC1aX
Connect with Kenneth Bager
FB : https://bit.ly/2N58gfy
SC : https://bit.ly/2mgVZsd
YT : https://bit.ly/2bIaezU
IG : https://bit.ly/2w0p8NY
TW : https://bit.ly/2nTndX1
BC : https://bit.ly/2MRzxGj
Home : https://bit.ly/2Psgksm