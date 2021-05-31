HMWL Premiere: Okuma – Basoa (JPattersson Remix) [down.]

While paradise-colored birds chirp from the trees and the moss-green
lianas rustle to the beat of the wind, our boat glides gently down on
the waves of the river. The symphony of the jungle enchants us with
its very own harmony, chaotic and yet perfectly in tune.
Suddenly a pair of shining eyes piles up in the shallows of the water,
followed by a monumental mouth full of crooked, grinning teeth. Amazed
and curious, we recognize the silhouette of a hippopotamus that, with
wobbling ears, tells us to follow its path.
Fascinated by the wild power of nature, we lag behind our new friend,
while we hear a soothing sound from the distance, accompanied by a
tremendous shaking of the earth.
As we slowly get closer to the scenery, we can hardly believe our
eyes: an entire horde of hippos wiggles their hips up and down to the
mesmerizing sound of a trumpet. Moved by this sight, we thank our
friend and let ourselves carry away by the music.
The story above describes quite well the feelings we had in mind,
while we first listened to the two tracks of the sympathetic swiss duo
@okuma-sounds. It was clear to us, that an EP had to be the result of
this experience.
@moonsvoyagerlive, @jpattersson, @kermesselive and @kusht-music
complement this tale with their beautiful interpretations. We want to
thank all artists involved in this great release as well as Kilian Van
de Water for the refreshing artwork and @haunted_water for the smooth
mastering.