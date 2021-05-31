HMWL Premiere: Okuma – Basoa (JPattersson Remix) [down.]

While paradise-colored birds chirp from the trees and the moss-green

lianas rustle to the beat of the wind, our boat glides gently down on

the waves of the river. The symphony of the jungle enchants us with

its very own harmony, chaotic and yet perfectly in tune.

Suddenly a pair of shining eyes piles up in the shallows of the water,

followed by a monumental mouth full of crooked, grinning teeth. Amazed

and curious, we recognize the silhouette of a hippopotamus that, with

wobbling ears, tells us to follow its path.

Fascinated by the wild power of nature, we lag behind our new friend,

while we hear a soothing sound from the distance, accompanied by a

tremendous shaking of the earth.

As we slowly get closer to the scenery, we can hardly believe our

eyes: an entire horde of hippos wiggles their hips up and down to the

mesmerizing sound of a trumpet. Moved by this sight, we thank our

friend and let ourselves carry away by the music.

The story above describes quite well the feelings we had in mind,

while we first listened to the two tracks of the sympathetic swiss duo

@okuma-sounds. It was clear to us, that an EP had to be the result of

this experience.

@moonsvoyagerlive, @jpattersson, @kermesselive and @kusht-music

complement this tale with their beautiful interpretations. We want to

thank all artists involved in this great release as well as Kilian Van

de Water for the refreshing artwork and @haunted_water for the smooth

mastering.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...