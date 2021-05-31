DISCORONA 2020

In Erinnerung an einen Sommer, den es nie gab…
Kim Carnes – Bette Davis Eyes (Afshin & Alex Finkin Edit)
Chris Rea – Josephine (E-Gerät Edit)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Dagfest Bassline Edit)
Slove – Ce soir je m’en vais ft. Maud Geffray (Dombrance Remix)
Sono – Keep Control (Petko Turner’s Millenium Edit)
Joutro Mundo – Atlantis
Donna Lewis – I love You (Curtis Balearic Vodka Remix)
Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes – I’ve had the Time of my Life (Le Sale’s Second Base Edit)
Earth Wind & Fire – September (Lasso’s Refix)
James Blake – The Wilhelm Scream (Cousin Cole Alternate Version)