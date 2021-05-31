DISCORONA 2020

In Erinnerung an einen Sommer, den es nie gab…

Kim Carnes – Bette Davis Eyes (Afshin & Alex Finkin Edit)

Chris Rea – Josephine (E-Gerät Edit)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Dagfest Bassline Edit)

Slove – Ce soir je m’en vais ft. Maud Geffray (Dombrance Remix)

Sono – Keep Control (Petko Turner’s Millenium Edit)

Joutro Mundo – Atlantis

Donna Lewis – I love You (Curtis Balearic Vodka Remix)

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes – I’ve had the Time of my Life (Le Sale’s Second Base Edit)

Earth Wind & Fire – September (Lasso’s Refix)

James Blake – The Wilhelm Scream (Cousin Cole Alternate Version)

