My Secret Playground - Una Moneda Para Ti (Italo Brutalo Remix) - MFC0027

My Secret Playground – Una Moneda Para Ti (Italo Brutalo Remix) – MFC0027

No Comments

My Secret Playground releases the single ‘Una Moneda Para Ti’ featuring Cisco Pema, together with remix by Italo Brutalo.

The double single is available in all digital stores: https://ift.tt/344Z4lu

Musicvideo by Jara Lopez and Amnon (Nono) Bikovsky: https://youtu.be/e9OyhwxFtAE

Mix: Pier Ciaccio

Connect with Music For Clubs
FB : https://ift.tt/3drL355
SC : https://ift.tt/33Vxk3e
YT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDZ14UCbMPJlXMHeS7qusHQ

Connect with Music For Dreams
Spotify: https://ift.tt/3fcviSl
FB : https://ift.tt/3v7HoSc
SC : https://ift.tt/3bK677o
YT :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8HNI0C0QGdOoHWrTqhVWA​
IG : https://ift.tt/3hNxPnt
TW : https://twitter.com/musicfordreams
BC : https://ift.tt/2thL1WL
Home : https://ift.tt/3oCC1aX

Connect with Kenneth Bager
FB : https://bit.ly/2N58gfy
SC : https://bit.ly/2mgVZsd
YT : https://bit.ly/2bIaezU
IG : https://bit.ly/2w0p8NY
TW : https://bit.ly/2nTndX1
BC : https://bit.ly/2MRzxGj
Home : https://bit.ly/2Psgksm

more music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *