Circulating Waves #006 – Kindred

Circulating Waves No.006 comes from no other than the 2nd heart and soul of Charybdis Records: Kindred from Berlin. With his enormous knowledge of music and his perfect ability to mix whatever media you throw at him, he takes you on a journey into the realms of pure hypnotic bliss.

Rooted in his dubstep past, abstract soundscapes, a touch of darkness and mathematically precise rhythms are always in his veins when he’s serving his hypnotic sets to a crowd that is constantly craving for more…

For me there could be no other back2back and label partner and i’m pretty sure we will leave some traces in the techno world. Big hugs!

written by Vittjas Tief

Discover more of Kindreds universe here:

https://ift.tt/3fEoJXq

https://ift.tt/3f8MUye

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...