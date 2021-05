For our next episode, our own DRK jumped behind the decks. He carefully selected some slow and deep tunes to shape a path through a dark and deep rabbit hole. So search for some low-end melodics and expect a powerful interplay between growling basslines, trippy synth bleeps and some blurry vocals.

This set will surely get you moving! So turn on your soundsystem and crank up that subwoofer!

@drk_b

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...