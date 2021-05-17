COSMO Mit Michael Mayer (WDR)- Episode 42

Episode 42 of my monthly program COSMO MIT MICHAEL MAYER together with Daniel Hauschild broadcast on WDR / COSMO (German National Radio). Please support these artists by buying / streaming / sharing their music.

1. Christina – Disco Clone (ZE Records)

2. The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine (Antilles)

3. Suicide – Dream Baby Dream (Long Version) (Celluloid/ZE Records)

4. James White & The Blacks – Contort Yourself (August Darnell Remix) (ZE Records/Buddah Records)

5. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim on the move (ZE Records)

6. ESG – Moody (Spaced Out) (99 Records)

7. Liquid Liquid – Cavern (99 Records)

8. Yoko Ono – Walking on Thin Ice (Geffen Records/Lenono Music)

9. Coati Mundi – Prisoner of my Principal (ZE Records)

10. Coati Mundi – Que Pasa / Me No Pop I (ZE Records)

11. Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Annie (I’m Not Your Daddy) (ZE Records)

12. Was (Not Was) – Wheel Me Out (Antilles)

13. Nina Hagen – New York New York (Columbia)

