Nesstor – Ascended (Jan Oberlaender Remix) [NachtEin.TagAus]

♬ Click for more ☞ http://trndmusik.de

⚡ Follow us on YouTube ☞ https://www.youtube.com/c/TrndmusikDe

🌃 Follow us on Spotify ☞ https://spoti.fi/2jzGmv2

Get @nesstor_music’s EP on @nachteintagaus:

Beatport ➟ https://bit.ly/3exCM0l

Nesstor is back with an EP filled with deep, driving, dancefloor-oriented yet acoustically influenced music. His ear for detail in every part and his storytelling abilities make this one of NachtEin.TagAus’ most interesting releases yet. This track is @jan-oberlaender’s take on the first track “Ascended”. He transforms the orientally inspired original into a peak-time banger with hymn-like synths and a fast, driving pace. Check out the full EP on the 30th of April on NachtEin.TagAus!

🎧 More Music in our Playlists on Spotify ⤵

💃 It’s Time to Dance: https://spoti.fi/2FjcR9k

⚡ Melodic & Deep House: https://spoti.fi/2JVCgJH

🌃 Mosaic: https://spoti.fi/2qMavuY

🍍 Organic House & Downtempo: https://spoti.fi/2K0w7vN

👯‍♀️ Yoga Electronica: https://spoti.fi/2qJt0A9

💥 White Ocean (Burning Man 2021): https://spoti.fi/2vrVN0W

🌌 AfrikaBurn 2021: https://spoti.fi/2qMRUOy

🐧 trndmsk’s weekly Spotify charts: https://spoti.fi/2sgrlms

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...