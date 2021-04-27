Koelle- Awakening From A Dream [SOL007]

Out Now: solxyz.lnk.to/timelesssoul

Delivering his first outing on SOL, Koelle offers five tracks which combine his classical music education to the deep melodic sound which has made him a name to watch in the past years. Indeed, the German DJ and producer brings to life an instrument which has been the cornerstone of his early musical education, his cello, all the while staying faithful to the tones which make him a usual suspect on top labels in the genre such as Anjunadeep or Lane 8’s This Never Happened.

Things start off strong with the title song ‘Awakening from a dream’, a minimalist track where Koelle’s lush cello piece is complemented by a classic progressive house driving bassline and a dry kick grounding the whole.

True to its name, ‘With My Cello’ keeps going in the same vein, showcasing the musician’s sheer ability, complimented by a few sparse keys and Margret’s voice rising in the distance from time to time.

‘Finding you’ is a playful dialogue between the whistling hats and Elli’s divine voice lifting up the composition. The ever evolving pads are carried by a kick that rises through the tune, nonchalantly carrying it and upping the energy.

On ‘Homesick’, the laid-back breakbeat serves as driving force through the tempest of melodies, hats and percussion surrounding the ears, with the main melody continuously remaining fresh through its countless variations.

‘Timeless Soul’ sees Koelle ending the EP with a record that encapsulates perfectly his musical influences. Despite his cello stealing the show once more, it is its juxtaposition with the bouncy bassline and simple keys that give it such a unique feel.

Tracklist:

1. Koelle – Awakening From A Dream

2. Koelle – Finding You feat. Elli

3. Koelle – With My Cello feat. Margret

4. Koelle – Homesick

5. Koelle – Timeless Soul

