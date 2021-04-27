El Mundo – HOW I MET THE BASS #199

EL MUNDO on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/1pg115Z

– SoundCloud: @elmundomusicpage

HOW I MET THE BASS on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/2aExamq

– Mixcloud: https://ift.tt/2grO2vi

– Instagram: https://ift.tt/3oOZGUv

3 QUESTIONS to EL MUNDO:

Q: Let’s talk about your mix, your roots: How did you find your way into electronic music and what do these tracks here still mean to you?

A: I’ve listening to radio music from a very young age. I had a radio in my bed and listened to late in the night. I got introduced to Dance Music in 2001 by the Dance festival Innercity. This was a big indoor festival in Amsterdam. I listened there to Sven Väth, Marco V and Mauro Picotto. The whole experience of listening to loud Dance Music on these big speakers was something else for me. Most of the tracks in the mix are from my vinyl bought between 2001 and 2008. Listening to those tracks again, brings me so much memories. Just mixing for hours the same tracks.

Q: How did you spend your off time from travels and playing gigs since the first lockdown has set us all on pause?

A: The biggest change was the birth of our son in late 2019 and see him growing up so close is really a blessing. From music perspective; aside from not traveling and playings gigs not much changed. I’m still in studio almost every day and try to keep busy and evolving in my sound. I’ve been also giving online tutoring which is a lot of fun.

Q: On which projects are you currently working on and what can we expect in the near future?

A: One of the biggest project is our label Quetame. I’m doing the first EP with Zazou called “Merchant Of Tales” and the vinyl will hit the stores 29 April 2021!

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...