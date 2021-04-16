HMWL Podcast 259 – Arina Mur

Arina Mur started her career in DJing some years ago and has already been noted by several successful releases on such labels as Akbal Music, Truesounds Music, Anjunadeep, Seven Villas label, The Purr Music, Manual Music.

Her sets are the harmony of melody, consisting of bright house releases filled with deep sound and magnetic energy.

Arina’s first release on Truesounds Music label received great support from such famous

musicians as Nick Warren, Soul Button, Nicolas Rada, Cid Inc., Igor Marijuan, Gab Rhome, etc.

Her Remix of Hernan Cerbello’s “Meloman” was released on the Truesounds Music and has been

at the top of the Beatport Deep house top-100 and Beatport Hype charts for several weeks.

The latest track “Magic Wand” was released on the famous label Anjunadeep, showing the new level of the artist – right among musicians who are at the forefront of Organic-house music scene

Over the past year Arina played her sets in top Russian clubs (e.g. Gazgolder, Propaganda) and abroad (Hungary, Montenegro, Slovakia, Belarus and Cyprus).

Arina’s tracks are in playlists of famous artists: Lee Burridge, Nick Warren, Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, Modd, Roy Rosenfeld, Nicolas Rada, Tim Green.

Tracklist:

1. Sous Les Draps Bootleg

2. Gorge – Onisha

3. Mass Digital – Changes

4. Djuma Soundsystem & Darksidevinyl – Manlaton (Fake Mood Remix)

5. Arina Mur – ID

6. Diass – Rompom

7. Fela Kuti – Zombie (Alex Twin Edit)

8. DiMO (BG) – The Tribe (Diass Remix)

9. Nopi – Liquid Week (Hrag Mikkel & Pambouk Remix)

9. Double Touch – El Choclo

10. Miyagi & Allies For Everyone – Far Away (Facundo Mohrr, Valdovinos Remix)

11. Empire of the sun – we are the people (Mass Digital remix)

12. Eduardo McGregor – I Fall

13. SEGG – Mindset

https://ift.tt/2J9aRVm

https://ift.tt/2wdXgar

https://ift.tt/3i5EPZY

