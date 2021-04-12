Yotam Avni – HOW I MET THE BASS #198

YOTAM AVNI on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/3d8zTDH

– SoundCloud: @yotamavni

HOW I MET THE BASS on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/2aExamq

– Mixcloud: https://ift.tt/2grO2vi

– Instagram: https://ift.tt/3oOZGUv

3 QUESTIONS to YOTAM AVNI:

Q: How did you select the tracks for your mix and what do they still mean to you today?

A: I’ve picked the tracks that influenced me the most. I still love all of these today, they keep me rooted to when I started making music.

Q: How did you spend the time “off” due to the pandemic?

A: It was a very difficult year, I lost a few dear friends, for a while I lost interest in dance music (like we all) took me a while to feel like I miss DJ’ing and club music so I can’t say it was a good experience for me.

Q: Which future projects are you currently working on?

A: Started my new imprint titled Avniart, releasing a lot of solo material from old sessions. I thought it’s time to release more music. There’s a single with Jaw called “Here We Are Again” that will be released this year on These Eyes Records.

