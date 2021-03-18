Parra for Cuva at Cañon del Sumidero, Mexico for Cercle
Parra for Cuva playing an exclusive live set from Cañon del Sumidero, in Chiapas, Mexico for Cercle
Video credits:
Artist: Parra for Cuva
Venue: Cañon del Sumidero, Chiapas, Mexico
Produced by Cercle
Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla
Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla
Director of photography: Mickaël Fidjili
Drone pilots: Simon Bourrat (Wild Air Pictures)
Sound mastering: Antoine Guest
Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan
Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)
Special thanks to:
Adrian Valadez from Dynamic Waves
Sébastian Otto
Raquel Suriano Lopez (CONANP) and Diego Covarrubias for the Mirador Manos que Imploran.
And also a special thanks to Mudra Tulum and Maka Hotel boutique.
This artistic performance has been recorded live.
