Parra for Cuva at Cañon del Sumidero, Mexico for Cercle

Parra for Cuva at Cañon del Sumidero, Mexico for Cercle
Parra for Cuva playing an exclusive live set from Cañon del Sumidero, in Chiapas, Mexico for Cercle

Parra for Cuva – Sumidero
☞ Parra for Cuva
Video credits:

Artist: Parra for Cuva
Venue: Cañon del Sumidero, Chiapas, Mexico
Produced by Cercle
Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla
Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla
Director of photography: Mickaël Fidjili
Drone pilots: Simon Bourrat (Wild Air Pictures)
Sound mastering: Antoine Guest
Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan
Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)


Special thanks to:
Adrian Valadez from Dynamic Waves
Sébastian Otto
Raquel Suriano Lopez (CONANP) and Diego Covarrubias for the Mirador Manos que Imploran.

And also a special thanks to Mudra Tulum and Maka Hotel boutique.

______

This artistic performance has been recorded live.

______

