Parra for Cuva at Cañon del Sumidero, Mexico for Cercle

Parra for Cuva playing an exclusive live set from Cañon del Sumidero, in Chiapas, Mexico for Cercle

Parra for Cuva – Sumidero

https://ift.tt/3olts2Y

☞ Parra for Cuva

https://ift.tt/1eq1icr

https://ift.tt/2JUiC11

https://ift.tt/3lDXFsp

Video credits:

Artist: Parra for Cuva

Venue: Cañon del Sumidero, Chiapas, Mexico

Produced by Cercle

Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla

Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla

Director of photography: Mickaël Fidjili

Drone pilots: Simon Bourrat (Wild Air Pictures)

Sound mastering: Antoine Guest

Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan

Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)

—

Special thanks to:

Adrian Valadez from Dynamic Waves

Sébastian Otto

Raquel Suriano Lopez (CONANP) and Diego Covarrubias for the Mirador Manos que Imploran.

And also a special thanks to Mudra Tulum and Maka Hotel boutique.

______

This artistic performance has been recorded live.

______

