#DMR105: RIGOONI – After Hours (Original Mix)
RIGOONI – Akasha Album
Download & Streaming: https://ift.tt/2P6RsKO
Including Tracks;
After Hours
Akasha
Ataraxia
Epitaph
Inception
Ob Portus
Rhythm
Genre: Progressive House
Release Date: 2018-08-28 [28.August.18]
Catalog #: DMR105
Release Note;
We are pleased to announce the first album of the talented RIGOONI!
A journey through its sensory field, instruments and percussions in detail composed.
This work includes seven tracks very well represented the Progressive House.
If you like progressive and deep sound, this is for you!
Temos o prazer de anunciar o primeiro Álbum do talentoso RIGOONI!
Uma viagem pelo seu campo sensorial, instrumentos e percussões detalhadamente compostos.
Essa obra inclui sete faixas muito bem representadas do Progressive House.
Se você gosta de som progressivo e profundo, isso é para você!
