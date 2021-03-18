#DMR105: RIGOONI – After Hours (Original Mix)

OUT NOW! @

RIGOONI – Akasha Album

Download & Streaming: https://ift.tt/2P6RsKO

Including Tracks;

After Hours

Akasha

Ataraxia

Epitaph

Inception

Ob Portus

Rhythm

Genre: Progressive House

Release Date: 2018-08-28 [28.August.18]

Catalog #: DMR105

Release Note;

We are pleased to announce the first album of the talented RIGOONI!

A journey through its sensory field, instruments and percussions in detail composed.

This work includes seven tracks very well represented the Progressive House.

If you like progressive and deep sound, this is for you!

–

Temos o prazer de anunciar o primeiro Álbum do talentoso RIGOONI!

Uma viagem pelo seu campo sensorial, instrumentos e percussões detalhadamente compostos.

Essa obra inclui sete faixas muito bem representadas do Progressive House.

Se você gosta de som progressivo e profundo, isso é para você!

#DigimentRecords #Rigooni #AkashaAlbum #ProgressiveHouse #YouTube #Soundcloud #Beatport #Spotify #SCFIRST

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...