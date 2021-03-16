PREMIERE: Pophop & Seba Campos – Distancia [ 3000grad Records ]

Release Title: Experanza

Artist: Pophop & Seba Campos (https://ift.tt/1IRxQgj & https://ift.tt/2OVzP0K)

Label: 3000grad Records (https://ift.tt/1BufUaB)

Catalogue No.: 3000 Grad Special 011

Release-Date: 26.03.2021

Kaufen: https://ift.tt/3vp931v

Pophop und Seba Campos präsentieren die Musik für einen Roadmovie, der zwar noch nichtgedreht wurde, in dem wir beim Hören aber trotzdem zu Hauptdarstellern werden. Im flüssigen Lichteines Nachmittags cruisen wir mit wummerndem Offbeat-Motor durch eine mediterran oder vielleichtauch südamerikanisch anmutende Landschaft. Auf einem staubigen Schild am Straßenrand stehtEsperanza. Im warmen Fahrtwind weht uns der Geruch von Freiheit, Möglichkeit und Lebensfreudeentgegen. Wir schalten einen Gang hoch und rauschen über den Horizont hinweg, hinein in dieHochebene vonDistancia. Mit dem Funkeln der ersten Sterne kommen wir zwischen bunten Lichtern,Girlanden und den freundlichen Gesichtern einer Fiesta an.

Pophop and Seba Campos present the music for a road movie that has not been shot yet, but lis-ten-ing to these two tracks makes us protagonists anyway. The powerful drone of the offbeat enginesends us cruising through the liquid light of an afternoon in a mediterranean, or maybe Latin Americanlandscape. A dusty sign at the shoulder of the street readsEsperanza. The warm headwind carries thepromise of freedom, possibility and high spirits. We shift up a gear and roar beyond the horizon, ontothe high plain ofDistancia. When the first stars begin to twinkle in the cloudless sky we arrive betweenthe lights, ribbons and the friendly faces of a fiesta that is just about to get started.

✘ POPHOP (3000grad / Wustrow)

https://ift.tt/1IRxQgj

https://ift.tt/2IOmsKP

https://ift.tt/3eKsdsQ

https://ift.tt/3rTN2FU

etc.

✘ Seba Campos (Essen)

https://ift.tt/2OVzP0K

https://ift.tt/2OvqvAS

https://ift.tt/3rV63aR

✘ 3000grad (Wustrow // Germany)

@3000-grad

https://ift.tt/2LwEOiS

www.3000grad.com/

