Thomas Fehlmann – Umarmt (Kompakt 432.1)

Buy/stream: https://ift.tt/3lg6R7E

On April 9th, Berlin based Thomas Fehlmann returns with his new album Böser Herbst. Produced as the soundtrack to a documentary made by Volker Heise, ‘Herbst 1929, Schatten Über Babylon’, which offers historical insight to the third season of the television series Babylon Berlin. It adds yet another string to the bow of this most forward-thinking and creative artist, whose history takes in NDW (Palais Schaumburg), techno (3MB) and psychedelic ambience (The Orb), plus a clutch of gorgeous solo albums that explore wide terrain, from the dancefloor through supine home listening to compelling soundtrack work.

Be lifted into the air by the glassy drones of “Umarmt”. It’s a music of temporal disjuncture and clairvoyant resonance, “speaking with the past – alert, distant and quixotic.” A taste of what is soon to come.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...