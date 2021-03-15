Lexer – HOW I MET THE BASS #196

LEXER on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/1eLHtve

– SoundCloud: @lexer

HOW I MET THE BASS on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/2aExamq

– Mixcloud: https://ift.tt/2grO2vi

– Instagram: https://ift.tt/3oOZGUv

3 QUESTIONS to LEXER:

Q: Getting deeper into your mix – how did these tracks shape your life and what do they still mean to you?

A: There are a few tracks that I started with when I first really listened and felt music. For example MJ, that was my childhood. When I was 6 years old, I was at a live concert of him. Unforgettable. He influenced me musically the most. Furthermore, there are tracks that I played at the beginning of my DJ career. So it is a nice mix of my childhood music and music that I played with my first DJ knowledge.

Q: What did you do since the lockdown has started a year ago?

A: I think like almost everyone I’ve worked on an album. Now that I’ve finished that, I’m busy working on new originals for occasional releases.

Q: Which future projects are on the way?

A: I am starting my own label together with my friend Tom Zeta. This will be a platform for our own music and later we want to release music from other artists on it. But for now the focus is on our own music.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...