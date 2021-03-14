Blanka Mazimela Feat. Korus & Sobantwana – Gcwanini (MoBlack Remix) (Snippet)

https://ift.tt/2OnobMg

Get Physical revisit their Africa Gets Physical compilation this March as they invite MoBlack to remix Blanka Mazimela’s track ‘Gcwanini’.

Last year saw the arrival of Get Physical’s third edition to their much loved ‘Africa Gets Physical’ series. One of the essential tracks was from album compiler Blanka Mazimela, which saw the rising South-African talent collaborate with Korus and Sobantwana on this incredible afrobeat offering, backed by a stunning official music video set in his home town of Cape-Town.

The remixer, MoBlack, is a globally renowned DJ and producer within the electronic music scene. He has remixed the work of Cameplhat and Girls of the Internet, whilst gaining support from Black Coffee, Solomun and BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong.

MoBlack’s interpretation is a deep and harmonising affair with an understated musicality providing the perfect soundbed for the original’s dynamic and flawless vocals. Tender chords, uplifting atmospheres and vibrant percussion play together below the surface as soaring pads combine with bubbling basslines on this hypnotic journey.

