Plastikman aka Richie – Prada FW21 Womenswear Collection
Plastikman – Inxtro – original runway soundtrack for Prada’s Fall / Winter 2021 Womenswear Show, presented by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. The soundtrack for this third show in succession evolves through two distinct stages. Syncopated hypnotic beat welcome you first into an ambience of intimacy and sensuality which then develops in the second half into a more playful and sexually charged rhythm of driving percussion.
All three Plastikman collabs with Prada now available: https://ift.tt/3eih3Lu
#PradaFW21
#Prada
#RichieHawtin
#Plastikman
CONNECT
Web: https://ift.tt/NLqxgJ
Facebook: https://ift.tt/1mkdNde
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/RichieHawtin
Instagram: https://ift.tt/1oCLxVV
#PradaFW21
#Prada
#RichieHawtin
#Plastikman