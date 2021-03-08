Plastikman aka Richie – Prada FW21 Womenswear Collection

Plastikman – Inxtro – original runway soundtrack for Prada’s Fall / Winter 2021 Womenswear Show, presented by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. The soundtrack for this third show in succession evolves through two distinct stages. Syncopated hypnotic beat welcome you first into an ambience of intimacy and sensuality which then develops in the second half into a more playful and sexually charged rhythm of driving percussion.

All three Plastikman collabs with Prada now available: https://ift.tt/3eih3Lu

#PradaFW21

#Prada

#RichieHawtin

#Plastikman

CONNECT

Web: https://ift.tt/NLqxgJ

Facebook: https://ift.tt/1mkdNde

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/RichieHawtin

Instagram: https://ift.tt/1oCLxVV

#PradaFW21

#Prada

#RichieHawtin

#Plastikman

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...