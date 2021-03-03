Monkey Safari – Beach

Buy/Stream: https://ift.tt/3q72PPS
Release Date: 26th February 2021
German duo Lars Rühlemann and Sven Fröhlich, aka Monkey Safari, return to Anjunadeep with their three track EP ‘Beach’. Following their debut Anjunadeep release ‘Gravity / Daka’, which saw support from Joris Voorn, Hernan Cattaneo, Kölsch and Phil Taggart at BBC Radio 1, the duo’s latest reaffirms their impressive reputation.
Title track ‘Beach’ opens the EP, leading with breakbeat drums and evolving chords. ‘Free’ features a catchy vocal hook whilst ‘Can’t Sleep’ favours ambient synths and an emotive melody. The duo’s unique take on deep, melodic house has seen them release on Spectrum, Get Physical, RCA records and their own imprint Hommage.
