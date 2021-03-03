Monkey Safari – Beach

Buy/Stream: https://ift.tt/3q72PPS

Listen to Anjunadeep New Releases: https://ift.tt/2VlN1x2

Discover the Anjunadeep Discography: https://ift.tt/33WkbWi

Listen to Anjunadeep Radio 24/7: https://ift.tt/2YXPC1J

Release Date: 26th February 2021

—-

German duo Lars Rühlemann and Sven Fröhlich, aka Monkey Safari, return to Anjunadeep with their three track EP ‘Beach’. Following their debut Anjunadeep release ‘Gravity / Daka’, which saw support from Joris Voorn, Hernan Cattaneo, Kölsch and Phil Taggart at BBC Radio 1, the duo’s latest reaffirms their impressive reputation.

Title track ‘Beach’ opens the EP, leading with breakbeat drums and evolving chords. ‘Free’ features a catchy vocal hook whilst ‘Can’t Sleep’ favours ambient synths and an emotive melody. The duo’s unique take on deep, melodic house has seen them release on Spectrum, Get Physical, RCA records and their own imprint Hommage.

—-

Follow Anjunadeep:

Youtube: https://ift.tt/2Yl6Pz4

Website: https://ift.tt/xoplzh

Facebook: https://ift.tt/wKxn09

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/anjunadeep

Spotify: https://ift.tt/2AoNsbQ

Instagram: https://ift.tt/1ehS6sL

SoundCloud: https://ift.tt/1gcfffW

Reddit: https://ift.tt/2QnaKfx

Twitch: https://ift.tt/35vLRSc

Discord: https://ift.tt/2ZUZk6g

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...