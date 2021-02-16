BRM PREMIERE: Barbur – Lowliness (Julian Wassermann Remix) [Barbur Music]

BRM presents this PREMIERE: Barbur – Lowliness (Julian Wassermann Remix) on Barbur Music.
Artists: @barburmusic | @julianwassermann
Label: @barburmusic
The second release on Barbur Music is a huge remix from Julian Wassermann of “Lowliness” by the label boss, Barbur.
This melodic trip with techno atmospheres is a banging track, taking up some parts of the original, but giving it more boost and energy.
The EP includes also the Original mix by Barbur. It would be perfect for a dancefloor, when it comes back to dancing.
Can’t miss on your digital bag.
Tracklist:
1. Barbur – Lowliness (Julian Wassermann Remix)
2. Barbur – Lowliness (Original Mix)
