BRM PREMIERE: Barbur – Lowliness (Julian Wassermann Remix) [Barbur Music]

BRM presents this PREMIERE: Barbur – Lowliness (Julian Wassermann Remix) on Barbur Music.

Artists: @barburmusic | @julianwassermann

Label: @barburmusic

The second release on Barbur Music is a huge remix from Julian Wassermann of “Lowliness” by the label boss, Barbur.

This melodic trip with techno atmospheres is a banging track, taking up some parts of the original, but giving it more boost and energy.

The EP includes also the Original mix by Barbur. It would be perfect for a dancefloor, when it comes back to dancing.

Can’t miss on your digital bag.

Enjoy!

Tracklist:

1. Barbur – Lowliness (Julian Wassermann Remix)

2. Barbur – Lowliness (Original Mix)

