Traumer Pres. Jinger - Podcast Traumer Pres. Jinger – Podcast 10. February 2021 No Comments as i’m presenting my new project “jinger” – i recorded a special mix for the occasion. share it:ShareFacebookTwitterPocketTumblrLike this:Like Loading... You should read this Previous Post Next Post Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.