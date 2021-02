Download & Stream: https://ift.tt/3oH6Z0c

Already well into its stride in 2021, Moon Harbour now serves up a perfect coming together of two dance music titans: ‘Resilience’ is an essential new single from label head Matthias Tanzmann and Poker Flat chief Steve Bug. This is a perfect track for cosy home dancing sessions or early warm-up slots alike.

