Podcast #094 – Dole & Kom

Enjoy a new episode in the Bar 25 Music Podcast Series!
We feature an exclusive mix of electronic music from top Artists out of Berlin and all around the world.
We are delighted to present you our new podcast from Dole & Kom, who made a really nice release to start 2021!
Listen on preferred app: https://lnk.to/ShSuUv
Stream on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/35mFm5C
Stream on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2Lve7ig
Stream on Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/35jU2CM
Download on Beatport: https://bit.ly/3i1EDfl
Download on iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lve7ig
Vinyl: http://bit.ly/2PqPuoG
Bar25 Movie: https://ift.tt/3ezs0Wi
Get Newsletter: www.bar25.de
Soundcloud: @bar25
Youtube: youtube.com/bar25music
Bandcamp: bar25music.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: facebook.com/Bar25.Music
Instagram: instagram.com/bar25music/
Resident Advisor: goo.gl/kHe8yd