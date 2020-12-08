PREMIERE: Re.You – The Night We Met (Moon Harbour)

Release Title: The Night We Met

Artist: Re.You

Label: Moon Harbour

Catalogue No.: MHD115

Release-Date: 10.12.2020

Buy Link: moonharbour.lnk.to/MHD115

Promotext:

After another year filled with high-quality sounds, Moon Harbour serve up one more fine release for 2020, this time from long time label friend Marius Maier aka Re.You. This is exactly the sort of heartfelt and comforting house tune we all need in our lives right now.

✘ Artist Re.You (Berlin / Germany)

https://ift.tt/1fVzPWo

https://ift.tt/13j6ZHj

✘ Label Moon Harbour (Leipzig / Germany)

https://ift.tt/1VPT7kh

https://ift.tt/1kLnuX6

