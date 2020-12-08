PREMIERE: Re.You – The Night We Met (Moon Harbour)
Release Title: The Night We Met
Artist: Re.You
Label: Moon Harbour
Catalogue No.: MHD115
Release-Date: 10.12.2020
Buy Link: moonharbour.lnk.to/MHD115
Promotext:
After another year filled with high-quality sounds, Moon Harbour serve up one more fine release for 2020, this time from long time label friend Marius Maier aka Re.You. This is exactly the sort of heartfelt and comforting house tune we all need in our lives right now.
✘ Artist Re.You (Berlin / Germany)
https://ift.tt/1fVzPWo
https://ift.tt/13j6ZHj
✘ Label Moon Harbour (Leipzig / Germany)
https://ift.tt/1VPT7kh
https://ift.tt/1kLnuX6