PREMIERE: Deisen – Hereinspaziert (Original Mix)[MŎNɅDɅ]

PREMIERE: Deisen – Hereinspaziert [ MŎNɅDɅ ]

Release Title: PɅRŎUSIɅ III Compilation

Artist: Various Artists

Label: MŎNɅDɅ

Catalogue No.: MND022

Release-Date: 11/11/2020

Buy Link: Ab 28.10.2020

Promotext:

The journey continues monads!

Our annual highlight PɅRŎUSIɅ is finally back and shines in new splendor.

MŎNɅDɅ called together its brothers and sisters from different countries & cultures to create an unforgettable soundscape of distinctive, deep and organic downtempo music. The result is a harmonious blend of 18 epic tracks that makes our hearts beat faster and turns every dance floor into a swirling fire.

PɅRŎUSIɅ’s dream team 2020 consists of: Deisen, Serkan Eles, Zuma Dionys, Don Son, T-Puse, Rodrigo Gallardo feat. Eden Carrasco, Nathan Hall, San Miguel, Kapoor, ÜNAM, Sangeet, The Oddness, Max TenRom, Feinheitsbrei, Eternal Moment, Matjia & Richard Elcox, Ni Made Nur & M.ONDE. Once again we are incredibly grateful and happy to share this jewel with our community and family.

✘ Artist: “Deisen” (Brooklyn // USA)

soundcloud.com/deisenmusic

Facebook.com/deisenmusic

✘ Label: “MŎNɅDɅ” (Berlin // Deutschland)

soundcloud.com/monada-project

Facebook.com/cosmicmonad

