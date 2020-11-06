Gitte Verfuehrt – Biergarten-Closing Teil 2 @ Rummels Bucht 13.09.2020

Jonathan Kaspar – “Kottenforst” for RAMBALKOSHE For several days, we were writing a long text for this set about how important it is to ask yourself a lot of questions and find answers for them. Then @jonathankaspar sent us his three-hour mix, and all our questions and answers faded away. We truly want all of you to feel the mental connection […]

333 Sessions 011 – Stevie Strafford Words from Stevie: Was a great pleasure and honour to be asked by the guys from flow-music to create a 333 mix , I am so impressed with the artists and mixes so far an the fan base they have quickly created , so a bit about the mix , it been sculptured from old […]

Ella Minus – Acts Of Rebellion Ela Minus · acts of rebellion Colombian musician Ela Minus announces her debut album, acts of rebellion, out October 23rd on Domino. Performed, produced and recorded entirely by herself, acts of rebellion is a complex manifesto on simplicity, a call to fight, to live, to be present. It’s a collection about the personal as political […]