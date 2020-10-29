Saib – City Lounge

Stream ‘City Lounge’ : https://ift.tt/3jGzGYq

Pre-save ‘Hip Dozer, vol. 5’ : backl.ink/143169871

The Moroccan prodigy is back at it again, after a feature on Stereofox and multiple features on Spotify playlists, with a jazzy lo-fi beat infused with latin influences that will make your body groove. The track features a simple guitar and a saxophone loop with some echoing vocals and a classic hip-hop scratch. You will feel its power at your core and get moved by all its heart. Find it on the next Hip Dozer compilation, out soon.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...