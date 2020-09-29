Frau Blau Radio #009 ─ Re.You

Achieving and maintaining a consistently high level of success within underground electronic music is an impressive feature. In fact, it’s rare to find an artist who has managed to stay relevant as so many trends rapidly come and go in this scene. Marius Maier, aka Re.You, is one such artist, a producer and DJ who has transcended what’s ‘hot’ to carve out his own pathway, picking up a dedicated fanbase and worldwide bookings in the process. As well as being a renowned producer since 2009, Maier also runs his own label, Younion, to support music made by his talented circle of producer friends. With a career spanning over a decade, Re.You’s passion for his craft remains at an all-time high and he is poised to embark on the next exciting chapter of his life’s work…

More Info ─> @reyou

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...