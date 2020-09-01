Ilias Katelanos : Good Morning from Athens

Our ‘Good Morning from …’ Guest Mix series will explore different artists from all around the world as they take us on a journey with their distinct and unique sounds that they’ll showcase to represent their taste, surroundings and upbringing.

For only the second time in our journey around the world, we’re returning to one of the most historically rich regions on the planet, where holding a plethora of mythical and cultural baggage is commonplace.

With its ancient glory, urban grit and coastal glamour, every inch of Athens tells a story, and our latest Guest Mix Artist isn’t short of a few tales too. Ilias Katelanos has amassed years of storytelling experience in the form of his beautiful music, and today we sit down with him to listen to his latest musical adventure.

After welcoming Ilias to our debut release, our Seasons Vol. 1 – Summer VA, we felt compelled to welcome this seasoned DJ and Producer to our Good Morning Series. But today, we’re walking through the ancient city of Athens, taking in the Byzantine churches tucked among the tightly knit apartment buildings, whilst the Parthenon looms into view around every corner… Good Morning from Athens.

Ilias Katelanos

