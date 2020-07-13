Steve Bug presents Play – mixed by Deetron

XX Ladies & Gentlemen, Fusion 2020 was great. Thank you.

Moon Harbour Radio – Pure Ibiza Edition – Iglesias – 26 June 2020 This is an exclusive edition of the Moon Harbour Radio show for Pure Ibiza Radio. Airing every Friday from 9-10 PM (CET) on: 🎧 www.pureibizaradio.com/ 🎧 Pure Ibiza Radio FM 97.2 and in Mallorca FM 103.9

Premiere: Adryiano ’18+ MEMBERS GROOVE’ Following his ‘SENSUAL MUSIC 2 DANCE TO’ EP earlier this year, Adryiano returns with four premium house cuts in the form of ‘100% AUTHENTIC VIP LOUNGE TRAXX’. Hear the jacking bassline and evolving atmosphere on ’18+ Premium Members Groove’ now.