TAU016 | KID SIMIUS – Ford Granada

It’s been a year since we unveiled the first Spektrum compilation on TAU, now we’re back with the second bumper installment featuring 16 very special cuts from an array of artists, friends and family connected to TAU, all of whom embody the label’s emotive, forward-thinking ethos. Since TAU launched, it has established a strong identity focused on delivering emotion to the dance floor through compelling, often hypnotic, productions that incorporate elements of new wave, house and techno to present a distinct audio aesthetic. The Adana Twins have assembled a talented collective of artists around the label, each one bringing their own voice to the platform and elevating the energy of dance floors across the world…

@adanatwins

@underspreche

@echonomist

@theorganismmusic

@radeckt

@inigovontier

@biesmans

@ruede

@skatman-official

@theusmago

@localsuicide

@iaminvkr

@goomgum

@enzoelia

@lukegarciadj

@edemusik

@kidsimius

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...