Claude VonStroke & Marc Houle – Fly Guy [DIRTYBIRD]

Claude VonStroke & Marc Houle have known each other for over 25 years; Claude growing up in Detroit and Marc just across the river in Windsor. Trading software and sample CDs with each other, music was the foundation of their friendship. While they never really made music together until now, both went on individual journeys and each has achieved the highest level of success in their genre.

“Fly Guy” is the new collaboration between old friends. Marc sent over an old file that Claude loved, but they both realized it needed to be updated to 2020. The track references back to an older, funkier techno vibe they both love, while updating the production and adding a couple of winks in the process. It’s the ideal combination of Marc’s stripped-down, propelling techno brain and the production funk of Claude. Clearly, you can hear the influence of their early days in the midwest reflected throughout.

To compliment the collaboration and to lend further support of longtime friendship, Claude also a remix of Marc’s “Arizona” from his 2020 artist album, “No One Knows”, that originally came out on his home label Item & Things for a b-side banger.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...