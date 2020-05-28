Ryan Elliott Essential Mix BBC Radio 1 (May 16, 2020)

1. Levon Vincent – Back To The Grind [Novel Sound]

2. DJ Jes – Fight The Feeling [Immigrant]

3. Callisto – Can’t Wait [Guidance]

4. Drivetrain – Get Up [Soiree Records]

5. Omar – Benefit (Kai Alce Instrumental / Elliott Edit) [People Of Earth]

6. The Dance Federation – New Generation (Mikey James Mix) [Obsessive House]

7. Arkajo – Tape 17 [Arkajo]

8. Bruce Ivery – Lulu [Grimy Trax]

9. Biemsix – Chemistry (Ryan Elliott Remix) [Symbolism]

10. Unknown Artist – Ma Wonder [VWV]

11. Schatrax – Dancin’ [Schatrax]

12. G.O.D. – Shake It Up (Evan Baggs Edit) [Nice ’N’ Ripe]

13. DJ Rush – Freaks On Hubbard [Pro-Jex]

14. Ultra Nate – Found A Cure (Mood II Rascal Search Dub / Elliott Edit) [Strictly Rhythm]

15. Fix – You’re Mine [Clubstitute]

16. Oni Ayhun – OAR004-A (Elliott Edit) [Oni Ayhun]

17. Marcel Dettmann – Del2 [Unreleased]

18. Abuser – Abuser 02-B1 [Abuser]

19. John Tejada – Antithesis (Steve Rachmad Remix) [Sino]

20. Slagmann – Phase 9 [Talismann]

21. Smokey Bubblin B – Be Real [Four40]

22. Manix – Pull Up Tune (Elliott Edit) [Reinforced]

23. Mr. G – Bands Tight [RSD]

24. Wishdokta – Bannana Sausage (Joy Orbison Edit) [Kickin]

25. Lovelace, Kemi & Amox – Copencabana [MIS]

26. Seb Vontobel – Strong [Explicit]

27. The Dance Federation – I Believe (Mikey James Raw Mix) [Obsessive House]

28. Sultans Of Sound – Perish [Absolut]

29. The Specialist – Diffusion [Makin’ Madd]

30. Falcon Black Ops – Nine [Unknown To The Unknown]

31. Fjaak – Breath [Fjaak]

32. Inverted Reality – This Is Real, Understand [Unreleased]

33. Gary Martin – Berlisque (Ryan Elliott Remix) [Teknotika]

34. Terry Francis & Ricardo Afonso – Rhythm Spirit [Hallucination Ltd]

35. Laid – Punch Up (Wozsonik Vokz Remix) [Syam]

36. Ryan Elliott – Get To You [Faith Beat]

37. LB Dub Corp – We Are Going Home [Mote Evolver]

38. Schatrax – Coral [Schatrax]

39. Ebende – Bang! [Aniara]

—

When I first started DJ-ing I was influenced most by the music of my hometown. But second to that, I was obsessed with UK dance music and club culture. I bought every DJ magazine. I listened to every Essential Mix. So when I found out I was going to do the mix, I wanted to put a special focus at certain points on UK dance music – because after all this is for Radio 1.

It was important to me to create a peak time club set because that is what I’m missing most right now. I wanted to give a snapshot of what you would hear if you heard me in a club today – all the different styles of dance music mixed together.

I only call out 4 “Elliott Edits” in the tracklist because those are the ones I changed the most and have played many times in clubs. But actually every track on this mix is edited. Like putting together a puzzle except you can change the shape of the pieces slightly to tell a smoother, more concise, story.

In the “Mix CD” days, DJ’s approached a mix with the same amount of time and effort as an album. When I do a mix like this (or my Panorama Mix, or my Fabric CD) I hold myself to those same standards, and I hope you can hear that within.

Thank you for listening,

Ryan.

