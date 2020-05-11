Premiere: Moon Boots feat Kaleena Zanders ‘Juanita’ (Mark Broom remix)

Moon Boots’ highly praised second LP ‘Bimini Road’ revealed the Brooklyn-based artist in peak form. A showcase of his soulful house music stylings, the 2019 album gained praise from Mixmag, and was named in KCRW’s ‘Top 10 Albums of 2019’. LP single, high energy house hit ‘Juanita’, now gets the remix treatment courtesy of two of the scene’s finest, UK’s Mark Broom and Madrid-based, Italian born Bawrut.

One of the house and techno scene’s most prolific producers, with previous releases on leading imprints Bpitch Control, Warp, Rekids and Cocoon, British producer Mark Broom now turns his attention to Moon Boots; layering Kaleena’s soulful vocals with a driving drum-beat and bouncing bassline groove to shape a classic house rework.

