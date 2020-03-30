Mix: Das das KFMW Quarantänetape Tracklisting und Text dazu: https://ift.tt/2WPSlt4 Passt auf euch auf, bleibt gesund. Bitte!

Panomara Bar 2020 Zusammenallein schaffen wir es durch die Krise. Corona – Rhythm of the Night (Digital Ocean Survivors ACC 2000 Injection) Tonbe & Rescobar – You can do it Falco – Zu viel Hitze (Chimpanzee’s Edit) Prince – Controversy (Discotron Remix) Simple Minds – Don’t you forget about me (Rayko Club Re-Edit) Painel de Controle – Black […]

Tbilisi First track to drop from Nathan’s vibrant new album ‘Blizzards’. Preorder the album here – https://ift.tt/3ar9PjH

Nathan Fake – Blizzards Nathan Fake will release his 5th studio album on 3rd April, returning to his own Cambria Instruments label. Using a deliberately restricted hardware setup and recording most of the tracks in a single take, Blizzards dives straight into the eye of the storm for a turbulent 11-track package. The title – a partial nod to […]