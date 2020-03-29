Tbilisi First track to drop from Nathan’s vibrant new album ‘Blizzards’. Preorder the album here – https://ift.tt/3ar9PjH

Nathan Fake – Blizzards Nathan Fake will release his 5th studio album on 3rd April, returning to his own Cambria Instruments label. Using a deliberately restricted hardware setup and recording most of the tracks in a single take, Blizzards dives straight into the eye of the storm for a turbulent 11-track package. The title – a partial nod to […]

The Second One The Second one I thought that writing a song about you would make me feel better. But no, this is the second one and now i’m not that clever I can’t sleep with the thought of you in my head When will this be over? I swear I won’t do a thing until you come […]

Hidden Spheres – 1985 https://ift.tt/2vIuriy https://ift.tt/2n7ycfB https://ift.tt/2JmInaY http://www.youtube.com/user/ScissorAndThread/ Hidden Spheres is the alter ego of Manchester’s Tom Harris, who first made his mark on the underground circuit with his release ‘The Bloos’ on Moods & Grooves, before following it up with the much in demand ‘Waiting’ on Lobster Theremin offshoot Distant Hawaii. Here, Tom joins the Scissor & Thread […]