The Second one

I thought that writing a song about you

would make me feel better.

But no, this is the second one

and now i’m not that clever

I can’t sleep with the thought of you in my head

When will this be over?

I swear I won’t do a thing until you come to me

Just stay here or set me free

The feeling of us incomplete

Are you dead? Am I blind? We don’t see

Touching you is just like a daydream

See you on a dark night? Maybe

This is the second one.

