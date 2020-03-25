Opening set for Artbat at Soho Garden Dxb

Our weekly residency at Soho Garden. We would like to share this set we played right before Artbat – Thursday March 5 2020
here is the Tracklist
Voodoo (Original Mix) – Bedouin
Mostly Blue (Original mix) – Manolo Bronson & Zoka
Gidafi Na feat. Tesfit Asgodom (Original Mix)- Kino Todo
On The Back Of A Serpent (Original Mix)- Kincaid
Grace (Original Mix)- Patrice Baumel
People in the City (Original Mix) – Nicone, Enda Gallery
Receiver (Original Mix) – Patrice Baumel
Into The Dark (Hannes Bieger Remix) -Spalamp
The Sun Rises In The East (Sasse Stripped Dub)- Chopstick & Johnjon
Redrago ( Original Mix) – Redrago
Chiral(Original Mix)- Nondo
See The Light (Anturage & Alexey Union Remix) – Betoko & Marc DePulse
Music Control (Original Mix)- Spacefood
Spirit Base (Gorge Remix)- Ken Hayakawa & T Raum

