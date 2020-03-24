Balance Selections 121: Gui Boratto

For more info: https://ift.tt/3bATtpB

@doc_records

If you had to choose just one driving force behind the rise of Brazilian electronic music in the past 15 years, it would be difficult to look beyond the genius of Gui Boratto. A pioneer in the art of production and live performance, Boratto is at the heart of the electronic scene in Brazil with an influence that reaches across the globe.

With 5 full-length albums to his name, frequent high-profile remix and production credits – Massive Attack, Bomb the Bass, Pet Shop Boys, Goldfrapp, Moby, Paul Simon amongst others – and an innovative live show that sees him tour iconic venues across the globe each year, Boratto has firmly established himself as Brazil’s biggest electronic music export.

And, on a more serious note, we recognize that with the constantly changing Coronavirus situation around the world, this is an unprecedented time of uncertainty for everyone, but, there is one thing that is for certain, and that is, the music will not stop…

During this time of social distancing, we continue to spread good vibes, and positivity through music, and, you have our commitment in providing you with the very best artists that electronic scene has to offer…

So, for now, take care, kick back, and enjoy this exclusive live set from Gui Boratto…

