Marc DePulse - exe.cute (Preview)

The first „Four To The Floor“ of the new decade is on the horizon.
FTTF Edition 17 starts with the track “Rotweinfleck” by Diynamic founder Solomun and it’s a dramatic dancefloor play. Excited percussions lead the way; then suddenly, the main piano theme strikes a chord, shy at first, but in an ever-growing crescendo, until it culminates and unloads its weight like thunder.
Next up is “You Must Understand”, a dark and dizzy grave wave influenced track by Atlanta-native Sejva that sounds like a sinister medieval ritual with monks chanting their hypnotic mantra to brand it into your mind.
Track no. 3 titled “exe.cute” by Marc DePulse is a futuristic melodic Techno tune with a dirty bassline, pairing space-age synthesizer sounds with retro guitar lick aesthetics.
And closing off, gizA djs return to FTTF with the 80s Italo Disco influenced, euphoric dancefloor anthem titled “Dolce”.

