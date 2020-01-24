Loverboy (Acid Pauli Retouch)

https://ift.tt/2jQRiFw

https://ift.tt/2b0asS7

https://ift.tt/1kh5H7i

Tweets by Poker_Flat

http://www.youtube.com/PokerFlatRecordings

https://ift.tt/2gLlvCM

An undisputed classic of the electronic music scene, Steve Bug’s ‘Loverboy’ was released on the first Poker Flat release ever ‘Double Action’ back in 1999.

Over the years it has been reworked only by a few – but the list includes the likes of Josh Wink and Guido Schneider. Now, as part of the 20 years of Poker Flat celebration, more names are added to that remix list with two new superb remixes from Catz ‘n Dogz and Acid Pauli.

Catz ‘n Dogz are a Polish producer duo making big waves in recent years, and their version of ‘Loverboy’ brims with their unmistakable energy – chugging, hypnotic groove and tonnes of effects and melodic twists and turns.

Berlin legend Acid Pauli approaches it from a different angle – stripping away elements until a deeply trippy skeletal house track remains.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...