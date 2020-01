@cursesforever

The very first Keinemusik radio show this year has been selected and mixed by Curses. Curses is a Berlin-based producer, a live performer and a DJ, the New Yorker released on underground labels such as Bordello A Parigi, Throne of Blood, Ombra INTL. Relish. The long awaited debut album came out on Jennifer Cardini’s Dischi Autunno label. Expect a darker side of disco, electro with flashes of EBM, New Wave and synth vibes.

