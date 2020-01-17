Defected Radio Show presented by Sam Divine – 17.01.20

Listen across platforms – https://ift.tt/2ZvbwXP

01. Oliver Dollar Feat. Daniel Steinberg – Testify (Scan 7 Way of The 7 Remix) | Classic Music Company

02. EXCLUSIVE: The Shapeshifters Feat. Kimberly Davis – Second Chance | Glitterbox Recordings

03. Ruf Dug Feat. Watson – Down 2 It | Rhythm Section

04. Kelly G. – The Hosanna Dance! (Kelly G. Afro Morning Mix) | T’s Crates

05. Re.You – Deep Down | Do Not Sit On The Furniture Recordings X Roland Clark – Resist (Accapella) | Fluential

06. The Juan Maclean – A Simple Design (Purple Disco Machine Remix) | Defected Records

07. MOST RATED: Sidney Charles – Mono Pulse | Moon Harbour

08Tony Zuccaro Feat. LauMii – Sonic Boom | Moon Rocket Music

09. EXCLUSIVE: Endor – Pump It Up (Jax Jones Midnight Snack Extended Remix) | Defected Records

10. 4TTF: Jasper Street Company – A Feelin’ | Basement Boys Records

11. Darius Syrossian – Bull Stomp | Moxy Stomp

12. TSOS Feat. Benjy – Kiema | Moon Rocket Music X Full Intention – Beating Drum (Accapella) | DFTD

13. Koichi Sakai Feat. Afla Sackey & Osunlade – Wono (Yoruba Soul Mix) | Olindo Records

14. Sidwho? – Shake Your Body | Utopian State

Music:

https://ift.tt/2KqFANw

Shop:

https://ift.tt/2Bqj5Fw

Defected YouTube is the home of house music with artists including MK, Sam Divine, CamelPhat, Franky Rizardo, Dennis Ferrer, Low Steppa and Amine Edge & Dance

http://defected.com

https://ift.tt/1b2TgGe

https://ift.tt/1rOt7mP

Tweets by DefectedRecords

#HouseMusicAllLifeLong

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...